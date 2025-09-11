Rams Carry an Underrated Advantage in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting phase of their franchise right now. They're slowly leaving a window of contention with their old Super Bowl corps, led by Matthew Stafford, while also simultaneously having future stars on their roster that will help them flourish after Stafford is gone.
I understand why the Rams went all-in on their roster in the offseason. They want one last dance with Stafford as true contenders before he calls it a career. His contract is for the next two seasons, but this may be their best chance they're gonna get.
Underrated Advantage
Joel Corry is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published an article with the best 53-man roster in the NFL with finances in mind. At wide receiver, Rams' young star Puka Nacua is listed due to him still being on his rookie deal.
"There isn't a better wide receiver value than Puka Nacua, since he won't be eligible to sign a contract extension until the 2025 regular season ends on Jan. 4. Nacua set single-season records in 2023 with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards", said Corry.
Though the Rams are paying Nacua rookie-scale numbers, he's playing like one of the best in his position. The Rams have immense value in that contract, and they have to take advantage of that this season.
I have no doubt that when the time comes, the Rams will give Nacua the extension he deserves, and he'll be paid like a top wide receiver in the NFL. The Rams offense can't afford to let him go, and he's established himself as one of the leaders for the future of the Rams, similarly to Jared Verse.
However, they still have some time before they need to pay Verse. Nacua's contract extension has the potential to reset the market. The Rams should be willing to pay him whatever money he likes, as it's clear that he's a big reason why the Rams offense is able to hum.
Historically, the Rams have been shown to be aggressive to get the talent they want, and they have two first-round picks in next year's draft. Perhaps they trade for a talented player with one year left on his deal, as a way to fully buy into this year and bolster their chances before their offense becomes a lot more expensive.
