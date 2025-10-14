What Injury of Puka Nacua Means for This Rams Rookie
Injuries are a part of the NFL lifespan. They occur all the time, anywhere, anytime. They become unfortunate circumstances for teams and their top players, and the Los Angeles Rams have gotten biten by one to their star wide receiver after their 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
The NFL's league-leader in catches, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, will be out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury. This not only puts more pressure on head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the rest of the skill position group. However, the answer to their problems could come in the form of their first pick from this year's NFL Draft.
Is it Terrance Ferguson time?
The Rams have been slow-playing rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson's chances of getting valuable snaps this season. The second-round pick out of Oregon has the pass-catching skill set and athleticism that is sorely lacking at the position, despite its flaws and much-needed growth as a blocker. That is a key reason why Ferguson has rarely seen the field on offense, but with Nacua's injury, that could change.
Nacua's ability as an inside-out playmaker is valuable to McVay's offense. They utilize him as a key blocker in the run game when they play in heavier personnel packages or close sets that disguise him as a blocker. What will be missed in the coming weeks, especially against the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming weekend in London, is the receiving skill set.
It has been hard to get Ferguson on the field because of the value guys like Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson have provided this season. However, Nacua's injury allows Ferguson to get run as a big slot that can move around the formation and create mismatches, something McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur could have serious interest in. This is the path for the former Oregon Ducks standout to see the field with regularity.
Nacua's injury could for McVay to play with more 12 personnel, but in 11 personnel looks, especially with Ferguson's athleticism that pairs well with the offense and Stafford. Yes, there will be bad moments as a blocker, but look for the rookie, if given the opportunity against the Jaguars, to be utilized in the slot, on the perimeter, in motion, shifts, inserts, and more.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story from the No. 1 source for everything Rams football.
Don't forget to let us know your thoughts on Nacua's injury when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.