Breaking Down Terrance Ferguson's First Catch
There were all sorts of highlights and lowlights from the Los Angeles Rams' upset defeat in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers. While they remain championship contenders, head coach Sean McVay must get his team right to better execute in key situations.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford played his best ball on Thursday night. One of his many great throws went to rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, who caught his first career reception against the 49ers. While it is just one play, I wanted to break it down and discuss what the Rams could do next with their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft this season.
Ferguson's flashy start to his young career
Earlier this summer, I wrote a film breakdown of what Ferguson could bring to the Rams in the short term as a rookie. The pass-catching prowess, athleticism, and run-after-catch ability are evident in his Oregon Ducks tape, but his blocking left something to be desired. This is a key reason why the rookie has not seen the field much except on special teams.
After being inactive against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Ferguson was active Thursday night. While playing mostly on special teams, the Rams' second-round selection saw four snaps on offense the entire game and made the most of one play– his first career reception. Let's take a closer look at this play to disgest how it came to be.
The Rams come out in an empty shotgun formation against a single-high look with 49ers MIKE linebacker Fred Warner mugging the A-gap. Cover 1 A-mug is the call for their defense as McVay has a bubble screen to the strong side and a slot-fade to the weak side. Watch Stafford hold the single-high defender: this ball has to come out quick with a quick pressure from No. 94 Yetur Gross-Matos, and the placement has to be where only Ferguson can get it.
Ferguson showcased his pass-catching prowess that intrigued Los Angeles in the draft last Spring, climbing the ladder to make a great catch on 3rd & 4 to get into San Francisco territory.
If the Rams want another boost to their offense next Sunday, utilizing Ferguson in the big slot could garner success this season. I would like to see McVay put the best talent on the field if possible, and Ferguson is one of those talents that can bring a new element to the passing game. It is not hard to see Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen providing an impact, but sooner rather than later, McVay has to see what he has in his rookie tight end.
Yes, there will be some bad moments on tape as a blocker, but his big slot utilization could be helpful for Los Angeles' offense in these critical short-yardage situations where they need to put the ball in Stafford's hands to thrive.
