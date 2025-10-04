It's Time the Rams Give This All-Pro Defensive Back a Call
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a clear issue at cornerback and they must address it immediately. That's not my words, that's the words of head coach Sean McVay.
When McVay was asked about his cornerbacks and if he's interested in expanding the room, this was his response.
“Yeah, I think we're going to look into those things," stated McVay. "We always want to try to be able to improve. Like I said, I’m going to really do a deep dive into this tape. I really like the group of players that we're working with. We want to continue to find ways to be able to put them in good positions to have successful outcomes."
"Again, I give the Niners credit. I thought [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and their staff did a really good job of distributing the field. The ball was coming out quick even though we were getting some quick wins up front. There was some air in some of our underneath coverages and we’ll look to see where we can improve collectively. I don't want to go too deep into that before I have the appropriate information and I'm able to dissect everything appropriately.”
From McVay's words, change will mean either a scheme, lineup or roster move must be made and if an addition is what the Rams want, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is the answer.
Why Stephon Gilmore
Don't get me wrong. There is no indication Gilmore is even interested in joining the Rams but if there's a way to get a deal done, Gilmore provides the Rams with the three elements they want. A veteran corner with skills, a player who won't mind being in a rotation, and a player willing to be apart of a team unit that brings pressure in unique ways.
How do I know the Rams want those traits? It's because I just described Ahkello Witherspoon.
Gilmore is perfect because as an older player who would need to get into game shape, he wouldn't mind limited snaps as long as he's on the field for the important ones and he's Stephon Gilmore so that's a given for the Rams.
I also think he can unlock Emmanuel Forbes in the way Witherspoon was doing in those first few games. Plus Gilmore's instincts are elite, so he'd be able to position himself in the proper place to not get beat while shutting down the quick pass.
Right now Darious Williams, Cobie Durant, and Emmanuel Forbes are set to be under bombardment as the 49ers just wrote the playbook on how to beat Chris Shula's defense...again. Last year it was Jauan Jennings and this year it was Kendrick Bourne.
Gilmore helps tighten the space that Mac Jones would have to fit the ball into. Plus it would give the other players the relief they need to provide a better product because when they're on their game, they're hard to beat and there's very few defensive backs in the NFL with better hands than Cobie Durant.
Those breaks could give Durant the breath and bench time he needs to pick out his advantage and then he has the energy to set up and execute his play, as he did against the Texans.
Plus as Davante Adams is to the wide receivers, Gilmore can be that mentoring force who can provide the Patriots' perspective on cornerback play to unlock more skills and tricks.
Plus wouldn't it be poetic for Gilmore, who stopped McVay from winning his first Super Bowl and McVay, who ended Gilmore's championship quest last season team up to win their second titles? At
At least that's my take anyway.
