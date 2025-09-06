Rams Looking to Move Up Record Board on Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams are in position to climb up to legendary leaderboards on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford's Hall of Fame candidacy may depend on this season but could get wrapped up on Sunday. Stafford needs 191 passing yards to reach 60,000 career passing yards and become the tenth NFL player to do so.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was asked about Stafford hitting 60,000 passing yards.
“I didn't even know that," stated LaFleur. "It just shows how consistent he's been throughout his career. He's always played really good football. It's awesome to have him back out there. I know he enjoys this game for many reasons. Maybe one day he'll look back at all the personal accolades he has. but he loves playing, just being in that huddle, being with the guys, being with the locker room, and you're not going to find a better competitor out there.”
Sean McVay and Les Snead
On Sunday, it will mark the ninth straight season opener for which Sean McVay and Les Snead are the Rams' head coach and general manager.
With one more win Head Coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead will move into 18th place all-time for Head Coach-General Manager wins as a duo (89). They would tie Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett from the Dallas Cowboys.
McVay knows what this season could hold for his team, expressing urgency on Friday.
“Oh yeah," stated McVay. "What I would hope that you feel from our operation is there's a sense of urgency and an enjoyment. I think that is a real delicate balance to be able to walk. I've never seen anything done that was worth it without a sense of urgency. You just see that more than anything you can say and you can kind of feel that."
"I like the feel that I have from this group, these coaches, these players and our building as a whole. I also like the fact that I think guys want to come back the next day. There’s an enjoyment. It doesn't have to be miserable pursuing greatness. How do we enjoy all of it? How do we know that we're growing in the midst of maybe some uncomfortable circumstances? Urgency and enjoyment, I would hope that those are calling cards for us.”
