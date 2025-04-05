Retired NFL GM Praises Rams As Ideal QB Landing Spot
The Los Angeles Rams have their starting quarterback for the next two years with Matthew Stafford, which gives them a strict Super Bowl window that also coincides with the deal they gave Davante Adams.
Though their focus should be on next season and the one after that, it's not like this team won't exist after their window is closed. It may be a good idea to target a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft to potentially become their starter later on.
That isn't some revolutionary idea, as quarterbacks have been linked to the Rams via many mock drafts. Though these have all been predictions from analysts, there hasn't been much in terms of people in or around the league.
Mike Mayock, former General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, is one of the few people who's been in the NFL and that's been outspoken about how the Rams would be an ideal landing spot for a rookie quarterback. More specifically, he believes Jalen Milroe would be a good fit for the Rams.
"You get him in LA playing behind Matthew Stafford, learning every day, similar to a Green Bay situation with an aging quarterback. What a veteran quarterback will do for a rookie is they’ll use him to help them prepare every week.
Stafford would go to Milroe and say, 'I’m going to get all the blitz coverages for the last four weeks, but I want you to go back and pull everything off the tape, and if there’s anything different, I want to see you edit it and present it to me in two days.'
Veteran quarterbacks look at young guys as another opportunity to help them prepare every week, but in doing so it helps the young quarterback learn. If Milroe goes to the Rams and plays behind Stafford with Sean McVay, who’s one of the best couple of play callers out there, with that offensive staff, I think he’d have a real chance to develop".
Milroe would be a perfect target for the Rams, as he has amazing physical tools for a prospect but is a bit rough around the edges. Not only would he get a chance to work under Sean McVay, but also one of the quarterbacks with the most experience in the league with Stafford.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right this second.
Take another second and let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.