Could We Ever See a Season Like Kupp’s Again?
The Los Angeles Rams released Cooper Kupp, and he'll be looking to play for a different team for the first time in his career. He's already a Rams legend, and by the time he retires, he'll be looked at as one of the all-time best Rams to play in their franchise history.
He arguably had one of the best wide receiver seasons of all time. His 2021 season was special, with 2,425 total yards through the regular season and playoffs, 22 total touchdowns, and a Super Bowl MVP to top it all off.
Now that they've officially released him, will there ever be a Ram to come close to the greatness of Kupp? I don't think any player on their roster could achieve that feat, and I can't speak about any potential future wide receiver.
However, next season, the Rams are gonna have an elite wide receiver duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. With this star-studded duo, could Matthew Stafford lead another lethal passing attack?
I think next season could see the Rams have a better passing attack than when they won the Super Bowl. That may be a hot take, but Stafford has all the tools to make that a reality. I think this is the best talent they've surrounded him with on the offensive side of the ball.
Even when Kupp went for the triple crown in 2021, that was mostly him just beating his coverage one-on-one and cooking the defense. They had Odell Beckham Jr, but I believe their current duo has the potential to be even greater than that.
They don't have a single player that is better than that version of Kupp, but collectively, between Adams and Nacua, I think there's more talent than ever before. The Rams are the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.
Even with the departure of their legendary receiver, there are prospects they can target that can emulate his role in the Rams' offense, even if there'll never be a one-to-one replacement. The Rams have had one of the better free agency periods across the league, they could make it even better by signing this divisional rival.
