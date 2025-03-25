Rams Have Benefitted From Rest of NFL's Draft Mistakes
The Los Angeles Rams have had a great offseason and free agency. The Rams have brought back the players they wanted and they have also signed some key players to fill in the spots left vacant by the players that left the team from last season.
Now with just a month left till the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams will look to have another great draft class. The Rams over the last few drafts have been the best drafting team in the National Football League.
The Rams have found starting players in all the rounds of the draft and they will look to do the same next month. They will look at every position and see what players are the best fit for their scheme and what they bring to the playing field.
The Rams have benefitted from bad drafting teams and will look to do the same this year. So many teams are trying to do what the Rams have been doing for years.
Hall of Fame senior committee member Rick Gosselin talked about how the NFL has bad drafting teams.
"When I was working the drafts and grading the drafts, I started every team with a C," said Gosselin on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. "You can count the great drafts in history on probably two hands. A lot of people grade drafts, and they grade everyone starts with an A and you lose your A. My feeling is that if you have an A, you are supposed to get good players, so that is a C, if you did better you get a B ... But the overwhelming number of drafts are average and the guys that, the players or the teams that hit late."
"The new scouts, younger scouts, do not have those same connections. And a lot of times, they do not get the insight. that the older scouts got. Based on 20- and 30-year relationships with the scout that they had at a particular school. I think college coaches fold a lot of teams. They talk about players, they do not give them the negative stuff. And unfortunately, they find out the negative stuff after the draft and I think the fact that the scouting has gotten so much younger, I think has impacted the drafting."
