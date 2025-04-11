NFL Mock Draft: Rams Target TCU Star After Trading Back
The Los Angeles Rams are a team looking to contend for a Super Bowl next season, and thus their draft class should represent that aggressiveness and they should draft players who are ready to help them out now.
The Rams have constructed such an amazing roster around Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, throwing in whoever they draft 26th overall is going to be icing on the cake. After their first-round pick, they won't make another selection until the third round.
The Rams only have eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and while Les Snead has done a phenomenal job drafting starting caliber talent at later rounds, are eight chances of that really enough to solidify their roster?
They're most likely done in free agency, which means the draft is their last chance to add talent to their roster before attempting to win a Super Bowl next season. The Rams should consider trading back if it gives Snead more chances to draft quality players for them.
They may miss out on some talent in the first round, but adding more depth across the board will be more beneficial for them if they were to suffer an injury. Davante Adams was one of the biggest signings of the off-season, what if he were to get injured early on? Their plans for next season would be completely derailed.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports and in his mock draft, he predicts the Rams will trade out of the first round in exchange for plenty of draft capital. After trading back with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first pick they make in the second round is to draft Jack Bech from Texas Christian University.
Bech is coming off his best year in college with the TCU Horned Frogs. In 2024, he had nine touchdowns to go alongside 1,034 receiving yards on 62 receptions, all career highs for him. The Rams already have such firepower on offense, and adding Bech solidifies them as one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.
He's a good depth piece, that has the potential to break the starting lineup as soon as next season. It's a bit odd for Ram's first pick in the draft to be a wide receiver, but giving Stafford another target to throw the ball to is never a bad idea.
Make sure you follow us right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please share your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.