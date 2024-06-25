Rams News: 2024 Season Major Turning Point for These 21 LA Players
The Los Angeles Rams are primarily focused on getting the most out of their current roster with the moves they made this offseason. The 2024 season promises to be a year in which the team takes the next step toward becoming a formidable contender in the NFL.
The Rams were one of the league's best teams last year and are preparing to prove that they are just that and more this fall. It will be a tall task, but head coach Sean McVay and the crew are ready for the challenge. While all eyes are on 2024, next year's offseason will be vital for Los Angeles.
Los Angeles will have 21 free agents after the 2024 season.
Some of the names are linebacker Ernest Jones, left tackle Alaric Jackson, cornerback Tre'Davious White, outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, and wide receiver TuTu Atwell, to name a few. These players above will be looked at to take the Rams to the next level, and Los Angeles hopes to have some, if not many, around past this season, especially their defensive captain, Jones.
Jones is one of L.A.'s best players. He's improved year by year, and 2024 will be the year for him to enter elite status for his position. The Rams could prevent Jones from hitting free agency by giving him an extension. He may need to prove it first, and that will be up to him to show the Rams what they could potentially miss.
It's unclear how interested the Rams are in keeping these players, but we should find out soon enough. Jones should be at the top of that list.
