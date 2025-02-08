Are the Rams a Potential Landing Spot For Jaxson Dart?
Jaxson Dart became the annual quarterback draft darling due to his athleticism, speed, massive arm, and charisma. Dart, originally from Utah and a former USC Trojan, made his way to Ole Miss after USC's newly hired head coach Lincoln Riley brought in Caleb Williams to be his QB1.
Now Dart could be an option return to Los Angeles as a member of the Rams according to Justin Melo of the Draft Network. Melo listed three landing spots that would be a perfect fit for Dart and making the list was the Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.
"The Rams also find themselves at a crossroads. They won the NFC West and upset the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, advancing to the divisional round, where they lost a one-score game to the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is signed through 2026, but general manager Les Snead should start weighing succession plans given that Stafford turns 37 years old later this February." Melo wrote in his article.
"The Rams must balance maximizing their current competitive window while simultaneously planning for life post-Stafford. Snead and Sean McVay have been linked to several rookie quarterbacks in recent drafts. Perhaps this is the year the Rams truly take the plunge by drafting a developmental quarterback. McVay could work wonders with Dart's potential."
While Dart remains an interesting possibility for the position, the probability that he ends up on the Rams could ramp up within the next month.
Several factors will come into play regarding the Rams' interest in Dart. First off, would Dart be coming in to learn under Stafford or for him? Stafford and the team have yet to come to an agreement regarding the 2025 season. If they do not come to terms, Dart could be the option with the 26th overall pick.
The Steelers could also select him with their first-round pick as the team is not expected to re-sign Russell Wilson. The Seahawks could take him in the first but they have a lot of holes on their roster that need pressing attention and they already have a QB in place with Geno Smith.
The Rams do not have a second-round pick, something that could prevent them from drafting Dart unless the team either trades back or trades back into the round.
