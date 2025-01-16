Are the Rams the Most Dangerous NFC Team Left in the Playoffs?
The Los Angeles Rams have been a team that has not gotten the respect they have earned. They counted them out early on in the season. The team came back and responded well. They went on a run to make the playoffs in the second half of the season. They ended up coming all the way back and winning the NFC West.
The big question was the defense. It was a young defense coming into the season but that was then and this is now. The defense has got better each week. They played their best football in the Rams Wild Card win. They made plays all over the field and did not look anything like a young defense but more like an established veteran group with is used to being in the bright lights.
They know the offense is led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and has one of the best playcallers in the National Football League in Sean McVay. As an offense they played their best in the Wild Card win as well.
Even with all the signs that are pointing to the Rams being a great team with tremendous experience, they are still getting disrespected?
To some the Rams are the most dangerous NFC team left in the layoffs.
"I do. I do think the Rams are the most dangerous team left in the NFC," said ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky on First Take.
"Okay, so, who in the NFC has a coach that has led their team to the Super Bowl and won it? Sean McVay. Who in the NFC has a quarterback that has gone to the Super Bowl and won it? The Rams. What team in the NFC has the quarterback that had one of the most clutch playoff runs in the history of the NFL? The Rams with Matthew Stafford. In the playoffs with Stafford, he [McVay] is 5-1 ... He is a killer in the playoffs."
"Then you go to Kyren Williams. Kyren is a walking touchdown. When he is on the field all he does is score touchdowns ... This year without Aaron Donald, this defense has given up 395 points, which is less than last year. They have gotten 22 takeaways which is more than last year. And they got 47 sacks. So, we are talking about a defense that is a better unit this season than they were last year."
