BREAKING: Matthew Stafford Desires a Return for 2025 Season
Barring any massive changes, it appears Rams QB Matthew Stafford will play in 2025. While he did say he'd take time to consider his future, when asked if he still has football left in him, Stafford replied "It sure feels like it."
While Stafford still needs to adjust to the idea of life without football to see if he's ready to step away from the NFL, it's clear that the Rams' 28-22 loss to the Eagles has him wanting to give a championship pursuit another try, especially with a young defense backing his offensive efforts up. At this point in his career, the money doesn't matter as much as it once did and the grind of the season is only worth it if Stafford feels he could be a part of something special.
Realistically, the Rams Super Bowl window is as wide as it has ever been, even wider than it was when the team won Super Bowl LVI. The team has a ton of cap space, only a few priority free agents that they need to extend, and very limited needs on their roster. The team will be able to bring in priority free agents, re-equip through the draft and most of the defense will be entering their second or third year in the NFL, the years that produce the best blend of knowledge, experience, and athleticism.
Beaux Limmer will have an offseason to work on his abilities as a pass protector and signal caller. With a year under his belt as a starter, he should be able to change protections and command the offensive line within Sean McVay's scheme.
The Rams could also pick up another pass catcher while keeping Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp on the roster. By the time a new receiver would need an extension, Kupp's contract will be off the Rams' books.
If Stafford is already indicating he wants to play and that thought could be paired with the potential of the roster along with the expectation the team will be retaining Sean McVay and both coordinators Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula, if there ever was a time to give it another go, it's 2025.
