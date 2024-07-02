Rams News: Cooper Kupp Bans Rival Team From Being Named on His Podcast
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Kupp, started their new podcast, "Daily Grind," last week. During the first episode, the Kupps discussed several topics, including the sacrifices they each made throughout Kupp's journey to the NFL and how he earned his way into the league.
There was one particular moment that stood out during the podcast that showcased Kupp's competitiveness and loyalty to the Rams — he bleeped out mentions of the 'San Francisco 49ers' in the podcast.
Kupp initially brought up their NFC West division rivals to talk about a philosophy from legendary 49ers and three-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Walsh. "That will always be a beeped part as well. We don't talk about them," Kupp said during the podcast.
The 49ers and Rams have been the top two teams in the NFC West for most of the last five years, and have the longest rivalry in the division, going back over 50 years when the Rams, 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons formed the NFC West.
Over the last five years, the 49ers have gotten the better of the Rams. Going back to 2019 when the 49ers became good again and returned to the playoffs for the first time in six years, the 49ers have won nine out of the eleven games against the Rams.
The Rams did win two — including the most important game between the two teams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. The Rams advanced and went on to win the Super Bowl. Their other win over the 49ers in this time came when neither team's starters played the entire game.
Read More: All-Pro LA Star Looking to Revolutionize Another Sport Entirely
Either way, these games have often been close as two mastermind coaches in Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan try to get the best of each other. Seven of the 11 games have finished as one-possession games, emphasizing the tightness of these contests.
Kupp has not yet revealed if they will also be bleeping mentions of the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, but it's clear that he takes the 49ers-Rams rivalry incredibly seriously.
More Rams: Rookie Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend