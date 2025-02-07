Could the Rams be in the Market for Stafford's Successor?
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason with multiple needs across both sides of the ball. Los Angeles could have a new look and feel to it, as multiple free agents may not return to the team, and it has already been announced that the team is trying to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp's upcoming trade is not much of a concern considering how much he was slated to make this season. Kupp will be paid handsomely no matter which team he gets traded this offseason.
Kupp is one example of how things can change in the National Football League.
As the Rams continue building their roster through the draft, they have the difficult decision of deciding which players to keep and free agency. Los Angeles has a healthy mix of veterans and young players at most positions on the field.
However, Marco Enriquez of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed each team's plans for the draft as it approaches soon. Enriquez believes the Rams could use their first-round draft pick on more positions than one.
"The Rams look like they may be heading toward a youth movement," Enriquez said. "They are set on moving on from Cooper Kupp, and while Matthew Stafford is likely coming back, there’s no guarantee it’s with LA. No matter what happens with Stafford, if he falls this far, Jaxson Dart is an easy selection for the Rams as they look to the future."
Enriquez elaborated on what makes Dart a special quarterback.
"Dart is my QB1 in this class just slightly ahead of the aforementioned [Cam] Ward and [Shedeur] Sanders," Enriquez said. "Some may not like his “big game hunting” play style at times, but with strong coaching, he has all the traits to be a franchise-saving decision, especially this late in drafts.
"Dart demonstrates dual-threat capabilities with strong mobility and the ability to extend plays. His arm strength is promising, but improving his accuracy and decision-making under pressure will be a priority. Pairing him with Sean McVay and a pass catcher like Puka Nacua could do wonders for his development."
