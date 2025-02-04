Could the Rams Trade Their 1st-Round Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job of finding talent in the NFL Draft in recent years that best fits their scheme. The Rams have also found success in finding players in free agency who come to Los Angeles and have good production for the team. The Rams will try to do it again this offseason and find players that make the team better all around.
The Rams face a lot of unknowns when it comes to which players will they bring back next season, which is more important, players that have been here and done that, or the younger players that have more prime years left in them.
One thing that the Rams have done well in recent years was drafting players to replace players that have gone elsewhere.
The Rams front office have found ways to find players that best fit the Rams scheme and get the most of them early on in their first and second years in the National Football League. Whether they are picking in the first, middle, or late rounds they have found talent at every point in the draft. Will it be the same for the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft?
"I think they trade up," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drewon Between the Horns. "But there is a lot that goes into that. This is not a team that is just like you got your quarterback back, do you bring your left tackle back? Who do you bring back? And then that kind of determines and then you we got you know I got to do the scouting thing to see who is out there, to figure it out and get ready to go. I am excited."
The Rams draft process in the upcoming draft will be determine by the way free agency goes and what players they decide to bring back from last year's team.
One thing we know about the Rams is they always know how to find talent and trading up or down in the draft will not cause any concerns for the front office and fans. The Rams have shown they can be trusted in making draft picks.
Now the team will look to hit on more draft picks. This offseason for the Rams is going to be an interesting one.
