Does Bears' Star Keenan Allen Want to Join the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams almost certainly aren't thinking about free agency right now, as they are preparing for the NFL playoffs.
However, in a couple of months, the Rams will have some major decisions to make, and given their decent cap room, they could make some significant additions.
And one star player may fall right into their laps.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen recently discussed his impending free agency and told Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun Times there are three teams he will be willing to play for: the Bears, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Rams.
Of course, Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers, so it should come as no surprise that he would like to return to Los Angeles.
At this stage of the veteran's career, familiarity appears to be key, and both Los Angeles teams are legitimate contenders.
Allen was released by the Chargers last offseason and signed with the Bears, where he proceeded to catch 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
The 32-year-old may be declining, but he would still represent a rather significant get for the Rams, who already have Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in their receiving corps.
Actually, signing Allen would then allow Los Angeles to entertain a trade for Kupp, who has two years remaining on his deal at a rather sizeable salary.
Remember: the Rams almost dealt Kupp at the trade deadline.
Allen has made five Pro Bowl appearances since entering the NFL in 2013, finishing with over 1,000 yards on six occasions.
His best campaign came in 2017, when he hauled in 102 receptions for 1,393 yards and six scores.
The former third-round draft pick is also just one year removed from snaring 108 balls for 1,243 yards while reaching the end zone seven times, so it's entirely possible that 2024 was just a bit of a down season for him given the circumstances in Chicago.
The Rams could be losing both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell to free agency this coming offseason, so they could certainly use another receiver in their employ.
Los Angeles finished with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West this year.
