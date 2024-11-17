Final Predictions For Rams v. Patriots
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are searching for a win this Sunday against the struggling New England Patriots (3-7) in an attempt to stay in the playoff hunt and a potential candidate for an NFC West title. After last week's disappointing loss to the Dolphins, the Rams will respond and come out with a win.
Prediction: Rams 24, Patriots 13
The Rams will score early and often on the road as their offensive issues will not shine through this week. With how intelligent and skilled this coaching staff is, head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will make the necessary changes in just one week to correct the issues.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will have a much better game this week, failing to turn the ball over and tossing two touchdown passes on 250+ yards passing. His main target this week will be All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp as he will mix up the Patriots secondary defenders.
In the Dolphins loss last week, Stafford was sacked four times. The Rams will battle a Patriots defense that had nine sacks against the Chicago Bears in a win. Recency bias would say that trend would continue for both sides, but it will not.
The Rams will find protection for Stafford and allow him to become comfortable in the pocket, without rushing passes and having to avoid tackles. His production and accuracy will increase heavily with a solid day from his offensive front four.
The defense will also thrive for the Rams as they will record four to five sacks. The Patriots offensive line is allowed 3.2 sacks per game this season on rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the Rams will exceed that total and some.
Watch for rookie linebacker Jared Verse to have another sack, second-year backers Byron Young and Kobie Turner to combine for three sacks and several quarterback pressures. The pass rush is going to be key against a Patriots team that does not run the ball very well.
If the Rams are able to pull out a convincing win, they will return to the conversation as one of the sneaky teams that could come out on top of the division or move into a Wild Card spot in the final few games of the season.
After starting 3-6 to this point last season, the Rams won seven of their final eight games of the year to earn a playoff spot. They are in a much better position this year, but another strong run in the back half of the season will be required to make the playoffs for back-to-back seasons.
