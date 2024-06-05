Rams News: Gun Charges Dismissed for LA CB
The gun charges have been dismissed for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick. Kendrick was arrested last October in Hollywood with charges for illegally possessing a concealed gun. Superior Court judge Lucy Armendariz required Kendrick to complete 20 hours of community service and a gun safety program, noting that she would consider dismissing the charges earlier than one year after the arrest if he finished them quickly, according to Audacy City News Service.
"He fulfilled his obligations," Kendrick's attorney, Mark Werksman, said. "He deserved a dismissal because he's a good young man who never meant to do anything wrong here and the court recognized that."
Kendrick, a former Rams sixth-round pick and two-time College Football Playoff National Champion, is getting ready for his third NFL season with the Rams. The 6-foot corner had 49 total tackles, one interception, and 10 pass deflections during his sophomore season.
He showed overall improvement across the board in his second year. After playing 50 percent of the defensive snaps his first year, Kendrick played 76% of the Rams' defensive snaps in 2023. After allowing a 67.8 completion percentage in coverage as a rookie, he allowed just 57.1 percent completion in his sophomore year. One of the few spots Kendrick did not improve was missed tackles. He missed 11 tackles in his second year after only missing one as a rookie. This, along with reducing yards after the catch allowed, will be key for him to improve as a third-year players.
