Could the Rams Already Have Stafford's Replacement?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off what most would consider a successful season. This is especially true considering how poorly the Rams started this season amid numerous injuries to critical players.
Still, the Rams battled back from a terrible start to the season to eventually win the NFC West and a home playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams' ability to bounce back was a testament to the culture Rams head coach Sean McVay has created in the Rams' locker room.
However, it was also a testament to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's leadership and experience, especially early in the season when Stafford lacked help at most of his skill positions, leading to a 1-4 start.
Although Stafford could have played a little better at times, the Rams still went on a massive winning streak late in the season, with Stafford running the show. As he inches closer to 40 years old, Stafford is not quite the quarterback he once was, but he is arguably one of the better quarterbacks in the National Football League and is undoubtedly better than nearly any quarterback the Rams would have a legitimate chance of bringing in.
Peter Schrager of Fox Sports believes the Rams could potentially have their replacement for Stafford already on the roster.
“As for the Rams, I’ll tell you what, I know it sounds crazy now, but Jimmy Garoppolo is pretty well-liked there this season,” Peter Schrager said. “I know that he’s not necessarily got the career that Stafford has, but he had a nice little season this year for them, so I think he’d be the first option before they look to blow it up and go somewhere totally different and young.”
Garoppolo has plenty of years as a starting quarterback and a backup in the league. He only played in one game this season for the Rams, as Stafford rarely misses time. However, in that game, Garoppolo threw for 319 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
Garoppolo has struggled with injuries throughout his career. However, if he is healthy, he could potentially provide the Rams with a quality fallback plan should they be unable to work things out with Stafford.
