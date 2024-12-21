How Does This Rams Team Go from Good to Great?
The Los Angeles Rams are trending in the right direction. They are on a three-game winning streak heading into Week 16. The Rams are coming off wins over the Buffalo Bills who many think will win the Super Bowl this season. And NFC West Rival, the San Francisco 49ers on the road. They are now in 1st place in the NFC West but still have work to do.
Head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford have the team playing their best football. The offense is in sync. The young defense is playing like a top-five defense in the league. The special teams have made a difference as well.
But some are calling this Rams team good but not great, to compete for a Super Bowl.
"I think they are one draft away," said Colin Cowherd on "The Herd." "I think they need to get an elite cornerback. An elite left tackle and this draft has a bunch of both and another sideline receiver. I think they are really good, but I think this year by the end of the year Buffalo had moments where they looked great, and I think Philadelphia had moments where they looked great ... We say great does not win. Very few Super Bowl Champs or college football National Championships are great. Most are very good."
"When I watch Philadelphia this past weekend or I watch Buffalo offense, I see great. And I think the Rams are very good but they are about four players from great. That is it. Left tackle, corner, perimeter receiver, and I would say another really athletic linebacker."
The Rams have an interesting game on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Jets have not had a great season but last week the offense played great football and over the last few weeks the defense has been one of the best in the NFL. Los Angeles will also be tasked with flying across the country and playing an early game on East Coast time.
Even if the Rams are not a great team, they have enough to play the playoffs and make a run to the Super Bowl. They have something other playoff teams do not. The experience that some on this Rams team have can prove to be the difference.
