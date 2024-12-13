How the Rams Will Prepare for Another East Coast Trip in Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams will now have a little more time to recover and prepare for a Week 16 matchup. The Rams played on Thursday Night against the San Francisco 49ers and now will take the mini-bye before getting back into the building.
The Rams will face off against the AFC East's New York Jets in Week 16. The Jets have had a disappointing season and have not looked like the team everyone expected them to be. But they still have a talented roster and play hard.
The Rams will be favorites against the Jets but it is never a given in the NFL. The Rams will have to travel across the country to New York and play the game on East Coast time. Never an easy thing to do for any NFL team going across the country to play in a different time zone. The mini-bye will be good for the Rams before flying to New York.
The Rams have experience flying across the country earlier in the season when they played the New England Patriots in Foxborough. The Rams will probably be following a similar game plan in the sense of traveling and putting the players in the best position to be 100 percent ready to play. The Rams won the matchup against the Patriots.
Rams head coach Sean McVay will have his guys ready. He has said that if they want to make a run for the playoffs these are the types of games they want to be in and have to win. McVay has made it clear that his team never makes excuses, and every team has to travel.
When teams go on the road they need the defense and the run game to travel. The offense also needs to take care of the ball and have no turnovers. The Rams' defense will be challenged with stopping Aaron Rodgers and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. The Jets also feature a talented running back in Breece Hall.
The Rams young defense will be up for the challenge. They are getting better each week and have become a fun defense to watch across the league.
