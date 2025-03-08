Should the Rams Target Tre’von Moehrig in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams need to address their secondary this off-season. It's one of the few pieces they lack on defense before becoming a complete unit. They haven't done anything so far in the off-season to address any position on their defense, and that needs to change soon.
They could opt to run it back with the roster they have now, but they must know that they have to capitalize on their Super Bowl window. They managed to bring back Matthew Stafford on a team-friendly deal, but now they must do everything they can to surround him with a roster that's ready to compete.
They have the next two years to seriously compete for a Super Bowl with Stafford before his age catches up with him any further. By that time, his contract will expire too, and the hope is that he'll retire a Ram, with some new jewelry.
Of course, that comes with having a productive offense, but a competent defense is just as important. The Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl on the backs of their dominant defense, and even when the Rams won the Super Bowl, it was in large part due to their defense.
In a league where the average receiver is a special talent, it's arguable that now more than ever, an impactful defense is paramount in today's NFL. With that being said, should the Rams target Tre'von Moehrig out of free agency and bring him to Los Angeles?
Moehrig has spent all fours years in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he's now expected to hit free agency. In 2024, he had 104 tackles and one sack, along with two interceptions and ten passes defended.
Moehrig wouldn't be the most impactful signing of the off-season, but he would provide their defense with much-needed support in the backfield. The Rams' defense doesn't need much before it becomes feared throughout the league. Moehrig is insurance that opposing teams don't think about airing the ball out against the Rams.
He has an upside with his tackling and ability to stop the run, which is something the Rams desperately need. They could also target a linebacker in free agency who led the NFL in tackles last year. Similarly, they could draft a local linebacker who helps command their defense.
