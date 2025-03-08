It Is Rams' WR Puka Nacua's Time to Shine
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp after eight seasons together. While the Rams' front office works that out, the next thing they must address is wide receiver Puka Nacua's viability as the team's No. 1 wide receiver.
Rams general manager Les Snead noted that moving forward, the Rams may need Nacua to help in various ways that may not always translate onto the state sheet every Sunday. Still, while the Rams need other receivers to step up, they also need more from Nacua.
“I think on the Puka question, from a standpoint of skillset production, it's fair for us to ask him to continue to evolve being a go-to guy, being a part of, again, a group of the collective. We're not asking him to score every point tonight, but there are going to be times where he's going to need to rebound. There are going to be times where he needs to play defense. At the end of the day, each human is coded differently on what type of leader they can be and how well of a leader they can be."
Snead believes the Rams need Nacua to step up, but the Rams also likely plan to add to the receiver position through free agency or the draft.
"Sometimes in sports, it might be best to just ask that player, if we're going to continue the basketball analogy, to continue being the scoring machine that you are and being the defensive player that you are and we'll find someone else to come in," Snead said. "I'm not saying that's the case with Puka. What I'm saying is sometimes it's not beneficial to say, ‘We're losing someone like Cooper. You take on the entire load," Snead said.
“That will probably happen naturally and grow into it. We'll probably be more wise to say, ‘You know what, Puka, going into next year, you don't necessarily have to be the one.” When I say that, that might mean there are some days where the other team is going to cloud you. Guess what? Whoever is two, three, or four is, we're going to have to pass the ball to you. You're in the big leagues now, and you can make the shot. It'll evolve game to game. I think that's our approach."
