Rams Benefit in New Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft Part.2
The post-NFL Combine world is a wild one as the race to the NFL Draft gets put into another gear. In this five-part series, we're going to go through what I believe will be the result of the 2025 NFL Draft based on insider discussions, combine information, and general discussions that took place in Indianapolis.
The first six selections shocked the league as team scrambles to make trades and selections.
RD 1. PK. 7: The New York Jets select Mason Graham. New head coach Aaron Glenn wants to rebuild the New York Sack Exchange and have them be the foundation for his team. He feels he can do enough with Breece Hall on offense that a stiffling defense paired with average QB play should be enough to squeek out wins.
Graham pairs well with Quinnen Williams on the inside and it allows the team to draft an edge rusher next go around in a deep class.
RD 1. PK. 8: The Carolina Panthers select Matthew Golden. In a surprising move, it's the lanky and speedy pass catcher from Texas that the Panthers believe would be the perfect player for Bryce Young to throw the ball to.
Young looked excellent to end the 2024 season and the Panthers have the most underrated offensive line in the NFL. The Panthers legitimately believe they could compete for a division title and Young's production will play a massive factor.
RD 1. PK. 9: The New Orleans Saints select Will Campbell. Campbell, a Louisiana native, will fill in as the left tackle so Taliese Fuaga may return to the right as everyone is out on Trevor Penning. Kellen Moore knows a full rebuild will take time so he's taking it slow but he has one of the most patient owners in the NFL so he's not worried about a poor 2025.
RD 1. PK. 10: The Chicago Bears select Josh Simmons. Braxton Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal as the Bears are all in with Caleb Williams, acquiring Joe Thuney from the Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Rams.
The Bears view Simmons as a future All-Pro as long as his medicals remain good.
RD 1. PK. 11: The San Francisco 49ers select Will Johnson. With Deommodore Lenoir having recently signed a massive extension and the departure of Charvarius Ward, Johnson is a perfect fit for the team and for new DC Robert Saleh.
With Saleh returning to the place where he made his name, he's going to use Johnson and Lenoir to force QBs to throw up the middle where he has exotic coverages designed to induce turnovers.
