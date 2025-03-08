Rams Benefit in New Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft Part.3
The post-NFL Combine world is a wild one as the race to the NFL Draft gets put into another gear. In this five-part series, we're going to go through what I believe will be the result of the 2025 NFL Draft based on insider discussions, combine information, and general discussions that took place in Indianapolis.
The first six selections shocked the league as team scrambles to make trades and selections. The next five helped stabilize the draft with no trades being made.
RD 1. PK. 12: The Dallas Cowboys select Jalon Walker. Re-enforcing Dallas' defensive line is top priority for Jerry Jones after losing Demarcus Lawrence and while the team has already re-signed Osa Odighizuwa and will re-sign Micah Parsons, word is that they're all in on Walker and love how he can be a piece moved all over the defense.
RD 1. PK. 13: The Miami Dolphins trade the 13th overall pick to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos select Tyler Warren. Denver feels one of the Los Angeles teams made trade up to snatch Colston Loveland from them so to screw Indianapolis and the LA teams, they trade with Miami to take Warren away from the Colts.
Sean Payton loves his playmaking ability and sees multiple ways of getting the most out of Warren. A Taysom Hill deluxe but Warren has All-Pro potential as a tight end.
RD 1. PK. 14: The Colts select Mykel Williams. The original plan was to grab Warren but with him off the board, they try and find a replacement for Kwity Paye that helps Laiatu Latu take his game to the next level under new DC Lou Anarumo. Williams is seen as a potential game changer, giving the Colts potentially their best defensive line since the Polian era.
RD 1. PK. 15: The Falcons select Shemar Stewart. Raheem Morris recognizes the issues of last season and while there are several ways his team can go, adding a athletic defender is the route they're going with.
The team feels Michael Penix, under Zac Robinson's direction, will get Atlanta to the playoffs but the concern isn't about helping him, more stopping Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield from torching their defense continually.
RD 1. PK. 16: The Cardinals select Tetairoa McMillian. McMillian stays home. McMillian is a player that divides opinion and while it is very likely he goes very high, their is no longer a consensus that he is the WR1 of the draft class.
Jonathan Gannon is losing hope in Kyler Murray and McMillian will either bring the best out of Murray or force the Cardinals to go in a new direction. Fortunately, with every passing year, that's one year closer to Murray being not that expensive to cut.
