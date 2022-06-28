Skip to main content

Pair of Rams Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

Logan Bruss and Cameron Dicker find themselves Chad Reuter's All-Rookie team.

While the Los Angeles Rams in recent years have not traditionally built through the draft, opting for marquee signings and trades, they have still added core pieces via the draft. 

The 2022 NFL Draft might be no different, as Chad Reuter of NFL.com listed two Rams on his preseason All-Rookie Teams

Guard Logan Bruss

Bruss started at right tackle and right guard at Wisconsin but his best NFL fit is on the interior because of his power and mobility for the position. The Rams are projected to start three former Badgers on their offensive line, with incumbents David Edwards (left guard) and Rob Havenstein (right tackle) welcoming Bruss to the right guard spot.

Bruss was the first selection the Rams made in the draft, and the reaction from Sean McVay and Les Snead alone showed just how excited the organization was to see him fall to their pick. Now he comes in and will likely earn the starting spot over the course of the offseason, as the Rams hope he can help anchor the offensive line for years to come. 

Punter Cameron Dicker

Yes, he's long been known as "Dicker the Kicker” but his final year at Texas showed he could be a triple threat: punter, kicker and kickoff specialist. If he can handle holding duties, too, he should beat out veteran Riley Dixon for a roster spot. Keep in mind that three of the last five All-Rookie punters were undrafted (Rigoberto Sanchez, 2017; Jamie Gillan, 2019; Tommy Townsend, 2020). 

As Reuter mentioned, Dicker earned the nickname "Dicker the Kicker" while at Texas but will serve primarily as the Rams' punter. If he can do as well as his fellow former Longhorn Michael Dickson, who currently serves as the punter for the Seattle Seahawks, then getting him as an undrafted free agent might just be one of the biggest steals of the draft for Los Angeles. 

