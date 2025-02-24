Rams Could Have Great Trade Option in Packers' Young Weapon
The Los Angeles Rams are entering one heck of an interesting offseason that could result in the team having a major facelift.
In spite of the Rams winning 10 of their last 14 games and establishing themselves as legitimate NFC contenders this past year, they appear poised to make a couple of major trades.
Not only is Los Angeles in the process of rehoming wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but it might even move quarterback Matthew Stafford, which would definitely be jarring.
But in the meantime, the Rams also need to focus on bolstering the rest of their roster, and there is one position in which they have a pretty clear need surfacing: tight end.
Tyler Higbee's vice grip on the position as weakened, as he missed most of 2024 due to injury and has just one year left on his deal. At 32 years old, Higbee's time in Los Angeles may be coming to an end.
Meanwhile, last year's free-agent addition Colby Parkinson is a very good blocker, but he does not offer much in the way of pass-catching.
That's where Green Bay Packers youngster Luke Musgrave may come into play.
Musgrave seems to have been phased out of the Packers' offense thanks to the development of Tucker Kraft, which could absolutely make Kraft a trade candidate in the coming weeks and months.
The former second-round pick showed significant promise during his rookie campaign, catching 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown in 2023. However, this past season, injuries limited Musgrave to seven games, and he logged just seven catches for 45 yards.
It seems clear that Kraft—who hauled in 50 receptions for 707 yards and seven scores in 2024—is Green Bay's tight end of the future, so trading Musgrave would make sense.
Musgrave is still very talented, and he could grow alongside of wide receiver Puka Nacua in the Rams' aerial attack. He also surely would not cost a whole lot in a trade, as Los Angeles would likely be able to nab him for a Day 3 pick (maybe a fifth or sixth-rounder).
Just 24 years old, Musgrave represents a very intriguing target for the Rams to pursue.
