Don't Sleep: Could These Rams Win You Your Fantasy League?

Taking a closer look at three under-the-radar Rams to draft in fantasy football.

As the NFL offseason marches on, many people find themselves turning their attention to fantasy football. With big prizes and even bigger punishments often on the line, drafting the right guys is the most crucial aspect of the game. 

Perhaps the biggest rule to follow when drafting is to target players from explosive offenses that will produce big numbers. For fantasy players and Los Angeles Rams fans alike, the Rams offense is one of the best in the NFL to watch on a weekly basis. 

With a superstar quarterback in Matthew Stafford and arguably the best receiver in the league in Cooper Kupp, it's easy to see what makes the Rams such a favorable offense for fantasy football. 

However, while Stafford and Kupp are the sure-fire fantasy stars you should target in your drafts, the Rams offense does feature some potential sleeper picks. These guys might not put up absurd numbers on a weekly basis, but they very well could end up being your league winners.

Running Back Darrell Henderson

Cam Akers will undoubtedly be the lead running back for the Rams, one year removed from an Achilles injury that saw him miss most of 2021. With that, he is likely to be a mid-round running back in fantasy football, which is why Darrell Henderson could become a valuable late-round draft pick. 

If you draft a starting running back that has had injury issues in the past, drafting their backup as a possible handcuff is smart strategy. While the Rams employed a back-by-committee approach in 2021, Henderson still managed to run for 688 yards and five touchdowns. Coming away with Henderson, whether as a handcuff to Akers or not, could help you score points. 

Tight End Tyler Higbee

In fantasy football, tight end is arguably the most top-heavy of any position. After the elite options such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle are off the board, your options slim down considerably. Enter Tyler Higbee

Higbee could be a reasonable option in later rounds. In 2021 Higbee hauled in 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns. He won't be the primary target for Stafford with Kupp and the other receivers on the field, but he is a reliable option.

Wide Receiver Van Jefferson

Of the three options for possible Rams' sleeper picks, Van Jefferson might be the biggest boom-or-bust risk. In an offense that already featured Cooper Kupp, the offseason addition of receiver Allen Robinson will only cut into Jefferson's targets further. 

Jefferson emerged as a viable deep-threat option for Stafford in 2021, bringing in 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a team best 16 yards per catch. Serving as the likely third receiver behind Kupp and Robinson, Jefferson might not look as appealing as other options. However, stashing him away on your bench for potential favorable matchups could be the difference between a championship season and coming away empty-handed. 

