Should the Rams Add Another Pass Rushing Threat?
There is a fact that proves itself time and time again in the NFL. Often, the teams that win the Super Bowl have dominant defensive lines and All-Pro/ Pro Bowl caliber safeties. While the Rams have players who could take that leap in the safety room, the strength of a defensive line is a concept and not a reality due to injuries, chemistry, and the unknown willpower of the various players that make up the position group.
The Rams in the Sean McVay era exemplify this fact as during their two trips to the Super Bowl, their defensive lines were loaded.
As the 2025 Rams approach the season, their defensive line is loaded as well, but considering how much fatigue and injuries play in a defensive line's ability to create constant penetration, should the team sign these pass rushers who were listed by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano as top unsigned free agents.
Za'Darius Smith is a longtime game wrecker who has played across the NFL, especially in the NFC North.
"Smith’s best days are behind him, but he proved last season with the Detroit Lions that he’s still capable of being a reliable rotational player for a Super Bowl contender," wrote Manzano. "The Bills have already added Joey Bosa, but he has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons and recently injured his calf. Even if Bosa stays healthy when the season arrives, Buffalo still needs depth behind No. 1 edge rusher Gregory Rousseau. Smith, who’s entering his age-33 season, has 69 career sacks in 10 NFL seasons."
Jadeveon Clowney, a former first overall pick, has been a quiet contributor most of his career, with many NFL players praising his ability despite questions from the media regarding production.
"Earlier this month, the Panthers surprisingly cut Clowney, one of their few reliable defenders last season. Clowney, 32, is no longer a starting edge rusher, but he can help in obvious passing situations as a rotational player. The Cardinals should pursue Clowney to continue building depth on the defensive line. Clowney could come off the bench to help Josh Sweat and Darius Robinson, the 2024 first-round pick who had growing pains as a rookie."
Both players have juice in the tank, and considering they would be inserted in special packages, a limited workload could squeeze surprised production with what time they have left in the NFL.
