Rams' Eric Henderson Honored by NFL

The man behind what was arguably the best defensive line in the NFL gets recognized

It's been almost a month now since the L.A. Rams narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI to bring the city of Los Angeles its first Super Bowl championship since the 1983 season, and the Rams franchise its first since the 1999 season.

Championships don't happen by accident. There’s always a ton of talent on the field being led by talented coaches, and last year's Rams are no different.

The Rams had arguably the best defensive line in football in 2021, with the highest pass-rush win rate in the NFL, also ranking first in run-stop win rate, according to ESPN.

While Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller got most of the attention, and rightfully so, defensive line coach Eric Henderson should also be recognized as the architect of the defensive line, which contributed to the overall defensive accomplishments.

While attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week, Henderson was recognized by the league, winning the league’s Defensive Line Coach of the Year award.

He gave credit to Marcus Dixon, who was the Rams’ assistant defensive line coach and current defensive line coach for the Broncos, saying they accomplished it together.

In addition to the Lombardi Trophy, the Rams are accumulating individual awards as well. Cooper Kupp, who was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI, was also designated as Offensive Player of the Year, and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth won Walter Payton Man of the Year. And now with Henderson's recognition by the league, the Rams seem poised to defend their title, as long as they can keep it all together.