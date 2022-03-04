Skip to main content

Rams' Eric Henderson Honored by NFL

The man behind what was arguably the best defensive line in the NFL gets recognized

It's been almost a month now since the L.A. Rams narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI to bring the city of Los Angeles its first Super Bowl championship since the 1983 season, and the Rams franchise its first since the 1999 season.

Championships don't happen by accident. There’s always a ton of talent on the field being led by talented coaches, and last year's Rams are no different.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey vs Ja'Maar Chase

The Rams had arguably the best defensive line in football in 2021, with the highest pass-rush win rate in the NFL, also ranking first in run-stop win rate, according to ESPN.

While Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller got most of the attention, and rightfully so, defensive line coach Eric Henderson should also be recognized as the architect of the defensive line, which contributed to the overall defensive accomplishments.

Sep 2, 2020; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Eric Banks (79) participates in drills under supervision of defensive line coach Eric Henderson during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
While attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week, Henderson was recognized by the league, winning the league’s Defensive Line Coach of the Year award.

USATSI_17681245

Coach Sean McVay with the Lombardi Trophy

USATSI_17680109

Sean McVay and his QB Matthew Stafford

USATSI_17690776

Matthew Stafford

He gave credit to Marcus Dixon, who was the Rams’ assistant defensive line coach and current defensive line coach for the Broncos, saying they accomplished it together.

In addition to the Lombardi Trophy, the Rams are accumulating individual awards as well. Cooper Kupp, who was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI, was also designated as Offensive Player of the Year, and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth won Walter Payton Man of the Year. And now with Henderson's recognition by the league, the Rams seem poised to defend their title, as long as they can keep it all together.

