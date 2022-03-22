Rams QB Matthew Stafford Thinks New WR Allen Robinson is 'Really Special'

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is extremely excited about adding Allen Robinson to his already talented wide receiver room

The Los Angeles Rams got a serious upgrade to an already extremely talented wide receiver room this offseason when free agent Allen Robinson agreed to terms on a three-year $46.5 million deal with the team.

The signing was one of the more high-profile deals thus far in the free agency period and one that sent a palpable excitement through the Rams fan base.

However, the happiest person to learn about the deal might be quarterback Matthew Stafford, who heaped praise on Robinson during a recent media availability.

“His ability to go up and make catches over guys, around guys, whatever it is, is really special. I’ve seen it up close and personal,” Stafford said of Robinson on Tuesday. “I’m eager to get out there and get to work with him and see what it’s like throwing to him.”

Stafford ought to know as well, having played six games over three seasons in Detroit against Robinson when he was with the Bears from 2018-2020, and another game with the Rams past season

Robinson went 5-1 against Stafford when he was quarterbacking the Lions, with the Rams taking down Robinson's Bears 34-14 last season at So Fi Stadium.

The Super Bowl winner wasn't done there, however, as he also got into what it is about the specifics of Robinson's talent that make him such a special talent.

"For a guy of his size, I think he does a great job of separating, too," Stafford continued. "There are quite a few times where he’s doing a great job whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or whether it’s at the top of his route transitioning and doing a great job of creating space for the quarterback as well. I think you get the best of both worlds when it comes to that with him."

Robinson, who played his last four seasons with Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, and a rookie Justin Fields, echoed Stafford's sentiments as well and is extremely excited to finally have an opportunity to play with a quarterback of Stafford's caliber.

“Just kind of watching Matt’s career from afar, seeing all of the receivers he’s played with and being able to see everything he’s been able to help his receivers accomplish... being able to kind of step into that and being able to build that rapport and that relationship, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Robinson said.

Either way, with the addition of Robinson, the Rams' desire to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., and Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson returning to the fold, 2022's wide receiver group will once again be one of the top units in the NFL.

Not to mention, arguably the best collective group Stafford has played with in his career.

