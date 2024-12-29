Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Rams Win Over Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) just pulled out a sensational fifth-straight victory in the final seconds of the game as they take down their division rival Arizona Cardinals (7-9) by a score of 13-9. The Rams are now heavy favorites to win the NFC West after another clutch win.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Rams' insane win on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium over the Cardinals. Emotions flipped from devastation to pure joy in a matter of seconds in the final minute of the game:
You can watch the full episode posted below:
With 42 seconds left and the Cardinals trailing by four at the Rams' five-yard line on first and goal, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw a pass that hit tight end Trey McBride in the helmet. The ball popped in the air and Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon made a diving interception.
The Rams jumped out to a 10-0 lead at halftime before the Cardinals replied with nine unanswered points that took the game into the fourth quarter. A field goal from Rams rookie kicker Joshua Karty would give the Rams a four-point lead, forcing the Cardinals to score a touchdown.
The Cardinals had actually missed an extra point on their first touchdown score. If they would have made that, they would have only needed a field goal to tie the game, but instead were forced to go for the touchdown as they were down by four.
As for the offense, the Rams were fairly silent besides the one obvious name, wide receiver Puka Nacua. The second-year star had 10 catches for 129 yards, his fifth game of the season with triple-digit receiving yards. Nacua has only played in 11 games this year.
The rest of the offense had a fairly quiet day as running back Kyren Williams only earned 56 rushing yards and one touchdown while quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 189 yards, completing 17 of 32 passes. Not their best days, but good teams find ways to win when they have an off game.
Defensively, the Rams were stellar once again. Four sacks with a whole lot of pressure from several pass rushers was the biggest takeaway from the defense. That is being said even after two late-game interceptions, one from Kamren Kinchens, and the other was the game-winner from Witherspoon.
Rookie defensive lineman Braden Fiske led the team with two sacks, bringing his season total to eight. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse was in the backfield all day while Kobie Turner and Byron Young both chipped in with a sack a piece.
A game-saving interception that would give the Rams the ball back and a few plays later, they would run out the clock and win their ninth game in the past 11 after starting the year 1-4. It seemed as if the Rams were going to have to play for the division in Week 18, but that may not be the case.
If the Rams receive wins from a few select teams on Sunday, they will clinch the division. They will need three wins from any of the following teams; Washington, Minnesota, San Francisco, Buffalo, and Cleveland.
