Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Victory Monday Cleanup
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) continue their winning ways with a 26-20 walk-off, overtime road win over NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5) on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. There were several bright spots for this group that has turned their low playoff hopes into a reality.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down a few leading storylines on Victory Monday:
The Rams had an incredible showing from the defense, specifically in the second half. Forcing three interceptions from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, including a 103-yard pick six from rookie safety Kamren Kinchens. It set a franchise record for the longest pick-six in Rams history.
They also sacked Smith seven times and earned eight tackles for loss, including the biggest one of the day on a fourth and one in overtime.
After allowing 13 points in the final 51 seconds of the first half, the Rams' defense did not flinch and came back with a vengeance in the second half. They held the Seahawks to just seven points after halftime.
With already have their divisional games player, the Rams are 2-1 in the NFC West and currently tied for second place with the San Francisco 49er's.
After a brutal 1-4 start to the season, the Rams have clawed all the way back into the playoff conversation and winning two of their final three divisional games will put them in a prime spot to win the West.
Here is an excerpt of Tom Cavanaugh's post-game recap:
What. A. Game. The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) earn their biggest win of the season with a thrilling, 26-20, overtime victory against NFC West divisional rival, Seattle Seahawks.
Ninth-year wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to walk-off the game, earning a 2-1 record in the division. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the second-straight week that Robinson has recorded two touchdowns, he picked up the slack after second-year wide out Puka Nacua was disqualified in the second quarter for throwing a punch on a Seahawks defender.
The Rams did not receive the ball first to start overtime. The Seahawks had a fourth and one situation deep in Rams territory and were unable to achieve the line to gain, turning the ball over. The Rams replied with a four play, 83-yard touchdown drive to walk it off.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was under duress all afternoon, being sacked seven times for a total of 46 yards. Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske led the team with two sacks in the win.
