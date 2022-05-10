Skip to main content

Back to School: Rams S Jordan Fuller Earned His Degree From Ohio State

Fuller returned to Columbus on Mother's Day for graduation to complete his degree.

Most kids grow up dreaming of being a Super Bowl champion or graduating from college to earn their degree. For Rams safety Jordan Fuller, he was able to become both a Super Bowl champion and a college graduate on Sunday. 

Fuller, who was determined to get his degree despite being drafted, was back in Columbus on Sunday for Ohio State's graduation as he has successfully earned his degree in business administration. 

While winning a Super Bowl is something a lot of kids imagine doing as they play football in their backyards growing up, Fuller told sports director Clay Hall earning his degree was just as special as that Super Bowl ring. 

“It’s right up there. To get this degree from The Ohio State University is one in a million.” Fuller said.

Drafted in 2020, Fuller quickly became an integral part of the Rams defense. In 2021,  his second season as an NFL starting safety, Fuller took over play calling responsibilities for the defense on the field which is rare for second-year players. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Ringleaders: Rams Super Bowl Heroes Helping Design Championship Ring

The Rams' future hall-of-famers are reportedly playing a role in designing the team's Super Bowl ring.

By Arnav Sharma9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams RB Sony Michel Leaves Los Angeles, Signs With Miami Dolphins

After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, Sony Michel is headed to Florida to team up with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
12 hours ago
USATSI_17198642
Play

Rams Add 'The Kicker', Sign Texas' Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to terms on a deal Monday

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
15 hours ago

As well, Fuller was voted a team captain in 2021, serving as a key member in a Rams defense that helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. 

USATSI_17442653

Jordan Fuller

USATSI_17442361

Jordan Fuller

USATSI_17364869

Jordan Fuller

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ringleaders: Rams Super Bowl Heroes Helping Design Championship Ring

By Arnav Sharma9 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams RB Sony Michel Leaves Los Angeles, Signs With Miami Dolphins

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
USATSI_17198642
News

Rams Add 'The Kicker', Sign Texas' Cameron Dicker

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
IMG_1889
News

Hockey Guys: Rams' Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth Attend LA Kings Playoff Game

By Zach Dimmitt16 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393
News

Double Trouble: New Rams Duo Is Flying Under the Radar

By Arnav Sharma18 hours ago
draft house
News

'Nailed It!' Rams NFL Draft: Best & Worst Picks - & ‘A-‘ Grade

By Mike FisherMay 8, 2022
Von Miller
News

Von Miller To The Dallas Cowboys? 'Almost!' Former Rams Star Tells Micah Parsons

By Matt GalatzanMay 8, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rams' Players Listed in NFL Top 50 Player Sales List

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 7, 2022