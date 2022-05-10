Back to School: Rams S Jordan Fuller Earned His Degree From Ohio State

Fuller returned to Columbus on Mother's Day for graduation to complete his degree.

Most kids grow up dreaming of being a Super Bowl champion or graduating from college to earn their degree. For Rams safety Jordan Fuller, he was able to become both a Super Bowl champion and a college graduate on Sunday.

Fuller, who was determined to get his degree despite being drafted, was back in Columbus on Sunday for Ohio State's graduation as he has successfully earned his degree in business administration.

While winning a Super Bowl is something a lot of kids imagine doing as they play football in their backyards growing up, Fuller told sports director Clay Hall earning his degree was just as special as that Super Bowl ring.

“It’s right up there. To get this degree from The Ohio State University is one in a million.” Fuller said.

Drafted in 2020, Fuller quickly became an integral part of the Rams defense. In 2021, his second season as an NFL starting safety, Fuller took over play calling responsibilities for the defense on the field which is rare for second-year players.

As well, Fuller was voted a team captain in 2021, serving as a key member in a Rams defense that helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.

