Back to School: Rams S Jordan Fuller Earned His Degree From Ohio State
Most kids grow up dreaming of being a Super Bowl champion or graduating from college to earn their degree. For Rams safety Jordan Fuller, he was able to become both a Super Bowl champion and a college graduate on Sunday.
Fuller, who was determined to get his degree despite being drafted, was back in Columbus on Sunday for Ohio State's graduation as he has successfully earned his degree in business administration.
While winning a Super Bowl is something a lot of kids imagine doing as they play football in their backyards growing up, Fuller told sports director Clay Hall earning his degree was just as special as that Super Bowl ring.
“It’s right up there. To get this degree from The Ohio State University is one in a million.” Fuller said.
Drafted in 2020, Fuller quickly became an integral part of the Rams defense. In 2021, his second season as an NFL starting safety, Fuller took over play calling responsibilities for the defense on the field which is rare for second-year players.
Ringleaders: Rams Super Bowl Heroes Helping Design Championship Ring
The Rams' future hall-of-famers are reportedly playing a role in designing the team's Super Bowl ring.
Rams RB Sony Michel Leaves Los Angeles, Signs With Miami Dolphins
After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, Sony Michel is headed to Florida to team up with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa
Rams Add 'The Kicker', Sign Texas' Cameron Dicker
Cameron Dicker is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to terms on a deal Monday
As well, Fuller was voted a team captain in 2021, serving as a key member in a Rams defense that helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.
Jordan Fuller
Jordan Fuller
Jordan Fuller
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!