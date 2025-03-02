Should the Rams Consider a Trade Back in the 2025 Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to think about with the 26th overall pick in the draft. With the retainment of Matthew Stafford, it's clear that the Rams are in 'win now' mode. Does this mean they could potentially trade back from their spot if they don't love what's available?
I published an article where I discussed a mock draft in which the Rams traded up to get Colston Loveland. He would be excellent for the Rams and would give them a long-term answer at tight end, something they've needed for years.
Matthew Golden is an NFL wide receiver prospect coming out of Texas and could be the star they need to pair Puka Nacua with. Cooper Kupp will get traded sometime in the near future; they need someone who can help take some pressure off of Nacua.
He'll see an increased amount of bodies heading his way if Los Angeles doesn't acquire someone that defenses respect. Golden's speed stood out at the combine, and he could make for a lethal pair alongside Nacua in the future.
This is assuming that they'll be available, but what if the Rams were to trade back? The assumption would be that they'd trade back for more draft capital. This is a draft class that's been reported to have quality players all around.
This means that if they were to trade back, they could find players with round one grades deep in the second round. This is especially the case given that they have Les Snead, their general manager, who has a history of finding diamonds in the rough.
The Rams resigned Alaric Jackson as well as keeping Stafford, which is huge for the future of this team. Could they really afford to give up a chance at drafting a player in a position of need? They still need help on the offensive line, despite the new Jackson contract.
I would argue that it's more important to protect their franchise quarterback than it is to find new weapons for him. If the Rams feel confident that they'll be able to find a good offensive tackle prospect if they trade down, I don't see any reason why they wouldn't.
