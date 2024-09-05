National Outlet Predicts Rams' 2024 Record
The Los Angeles Rams are only a few days away from the start of their 2024 season. It is a highly anticipated season in which many expected the Rams to take a massive leap.
L.A. surprised many pundits and experts last season, as many predicted they'd be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, they shocked the football world and recorded a 10-7 record, becoming one of the hottest teams heading into the playoffs. Unfortunately, they fell to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card game, but they'll look to build on that this season.
Some expect big things from the Rams, but others, like Noah Camras of Newsweek, are in a different boat. In the latest prediction piece for the 2024 NFL season, Camras has the Rams with a 9-8 record, second in the NFC West.
"The NFC West has four playoff-caliber teams this year, as the Arizona Cardinals should take a big leap with a healthy Kyler Murray in 2024. Still, this division belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, who have bigger plans than just an NFC West title this season," said Camras.
It could go either way for the Rams. If they are a healthy bunch, the Rams could surprise many people and challenge the 49ers for the division title. If they are riddled with injuries like they were in 2022, it could be another long season for the Horns.
The Rams' offense is projected to be among the best in the league, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. As Stafford is set to enter his age 36 season, he and the rest of his pass catchers will look to be among the best in the league.
Stafford has an array of weapons at his disposal, led by wide receivers Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, rookie Jordan Whittington, and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. With head coach Sean McVay at the helm, expect L.A. to be among the top 10 in total offense again.
The Ram's defense is a bit more of a question mark, especially after losing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. His loss is significant; however, the team and front office believe he did enough this offseason to match or at least come close to his production level.
The Rams will look to show their prowess and show it on the biggest stage on Sunday Night Football this weekend.