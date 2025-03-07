NFL Mock Draft: Rams Upgrade Key Unit On Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have handled their business thus far in free agency. They retained Matthew Stafford, which is huge for their chances of competing for a Super Bowl. They followed that up with resigning Alaric Jackson to a multi-year deal, which was essential for them.
Stafford isn't as mobile as he once was, and if they're serious about competing, they need a competent offensive line to protect him. At this point in his career, he is a lethal pocket passer, but once the pocket collapses, he isn't able to evade that pressure.
Despite trading away Jonah Jackson, their offensive line still looks to be in great shape for next season. They have the 26th overall pick in next year's draft, and they can go in a lot of different directions.
They could use that pick to draft a player that helps them out on defense, adding to their strength and making them one of the best defensive units in the league. They've yet to find a trade partner for Cooper Kupp, but he will get moved this off-season one way or the other.
With that pick, they could draft a receiver that helps fill in the hole left behind by Kupp's departure. Charles Davis is an NFL media analyst, and he recently published his mock draft. In this mock draft, he thinks the Rams should take Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State University.
Lance Zierlein, another NFL analyst, praises Zabel's versatility as he can be played anywhere on the offensive line. However, he does note that he needs work with his hand placement against opposing defenders, and that his base stance is too wide.
"Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging".
Although Zabel projects to be an NFL starter right out of the gate, I think the Rams have more important priorities they could use with their pick. It would make for an excellent foundation for the future, but I believe that at this moment, they should be trying to do as much as they can to maximize their chances with their current roster.
