Rams Notes: All-Pro Free Agent, Training Camp, 2022 Lessons
As the Los Angeles Rams' active spring transitions into an extended summer break ahead of training camp in July, the team remains a major newsmaker. The time for winning games may be dormant, but the time for appearing on gratuitous podcasts and YouTube streams is nigh.
Let's dig in.
Rams News: Sean McVay Talks Key All-Pro Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Rams have hardly been inactive during free agency (so far). Eighth-year L.A. head coach Sean McVay recently unpacked the advent of one of the club's starrier acquisitions.
Rams News: 2024 Training Camp Timeline, Location Unveiled
Get the latest intel on when and where Los Angeles' relocated training camp will transpire in 2024. Even if we clued you in to the "when" earlier in this very article.
Rams News: Challenging 2022 Season Changed Sean McVay's Perspective on Coaching
Fresh off winning it all at the end of their 2021 season, the Rams stumbled to a 5-12 season during their championship hangover year. A reflective Sean McVay unpacked the lessons learned from that experience. Thankfully, Los Angeles bounced back in a big way last season, going 10-7 and making the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Rams News: Former Los Angeles All-Pro Shouts Out Impact of Ex-Rams Defensive Coach
An All-Pro Rams mainstay sang the praises of a former Rams defensive coach, who has since moved to the NCAA.
Rams News: Sean McVay Praises 5th Round Los Angeles Draft Pick Following OTAs Performance
Sean McVay, during a quote-heavy interview, touched on the game of a young Rams asset, who's looking to make a major impact next season.