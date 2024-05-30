Rams Notes: Blake Corum, Coaching Fellows, Sean McVay as COY?
The wide world of offseason football has been surprisingly busy this offseason. The Los Angeles Rams, while still wrapped up in OTAs, have enjoyed an active last few days. Here's the latest scuttlebutt.
Rams News: Are Horns Gearing Blake Corum Up to Become RB1?
Rookie Los Angeles running back Blake Corum could be thrown into the spotlight soon this fall. Is there a possibility the Rams will bring him on to replace Kyren Williams long-term?
Rams News: LA Determines Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows for OTAs
The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is an exciting initiative that helps give a platform and an opportunity to unique coaching voices during the offseason. Now, we have an inkling of the Rams' picks.
Rams News: Is Los Angeles Good Enough to Make Another Super Bowl?
A recent expert projection anticipates that the Horns might have the right stuff to make a deep postseason run. Will they be able to return to the Super Bowl for the third time in Sean McVay's coaching tenure?
Rams News: Why Los Angeles Hasn't Had An Issue with Being "Un-Athletic" Since 2008
Since returning to Los Angeles, the Rams have always marched to the beat of a different drum when it comes to roster-building. Heck, the club has been considered one of the league's least athletic since its St. Louis days, per a key metric.
Rams News: DraftKings' Coach of the Year Odds for Sean McVay
Sean McVay is largely considered one of the best players in the NFL. So why are his Coach of the Year odds heading into 2024 so middling?