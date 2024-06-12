Rams Notes: Blake Corum Talks LA, Botched Free Agent Signing, Declining WR
The Los Angeles Rams just wrapped up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) last week, and kicks off its mandatory minicamp this week. The team's latest slate of news has been something of a mixed bag.
Rams News: Blake Corum's Mind Blown by Veteran Pro Bowler
Rookie Rams running back Blake Corum, the No. 83 pick in the third round out of Michigan, is astonished by the ability of this long-time NFL pro he now can call a teammate.
Rams News: Former Los Angeles All-Pro Retires from the NFL
A former All-Pro L.A. contributor is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career.
Rams News: Predicting Los Angeles' Biggest Reason for Success Heading Into 2024
Following a surprisingly respectable 10-7 bounceback season in 2023, the Rams are poised to get even better in 2024 — assuming they can overcome the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald, of course. Here's what could be the biggest X-factor in determining how high they soar.
Rams News: L.A. Showed Interest in Signing Veteran Cornerback This Offseason, Instead He Retired
The Rams had a relatively quiet run in free agency. It appears that can be explained, at least in part, by the team's surprise whiff on a player who instead opted to take himself out of the NFL equation entirely.
Rams News: Star Los Angeles Wide Receiver Seen As Candidate to Regress in Fantasy This Year
Not every NFL star can just keep improving in perpetuity. Unfortunately, an expert pegs a regressive fate to befall this L.A. pass catcher.
Rams News: Former L.A. Standout Tops List Ranking All-Time Rookie Seasons
A one-time Rams stud has landed atop a fresh list of the best rookie NFL seasons ever.