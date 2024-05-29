Rams News: Puka Nacua Looks to Benefit from Recent WR Deals
Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua set the league on fire in 2023. Nacua went from an unknown fifth-round draft pick to one of the top pass catchers in the NFL and a fantasy football darling.
As Nacua heads into his second NFL season, the 23-year-old out of BYU will face new challenges. No longer an unknown, he will have a target on his back the size of California. It's a make-it-or-break year for the kid from Utah, and his performance will be one to watch.
Nacua is on track to establishing himself as the real deal and eventually could set himself up for a massive payday. How realistic could that be? Well, that'd be up to the pass catcher.
Even if Nacua repeats his rookie stats, he won't be eligible for a contract extension until 2026, when he completes his third year in the NFL. Heading into the 2024 season, Nacua will earn a base salary of $915,000, which is a bargain considering the type of production L.A. is getting from him.
However, that could affect L.A. in the long run, as the wide receiver market could be set pretty high once Nacua's time arrives. On Tuesday, Houston Texans wide receiver Nco Collins received a three-year contract worth up to $24 million per season. Collins is a good talent in the NFL, but nowhere near the top-level guys like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb, to name a few.
A chain reaction will be set from now until 2026, and that could affect Nacua's potential future contract. The only person who could affect Naciu'as trajectory is Nacua himself. He's coming off the record-breaking rookie season, and he'll have some big shoes to fill for the next handful of seasons.
Nacua won't be the only receiver looking for a deal, as the Rams' other All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp's contract is up after 2026. By then, Kupp will be an older player, as injuries have already affected his play a bit. Nonetheless, who knows what will happen by then?
The Rams are sitting pretty now, but as the wide receiver market continues to grow, it could affect owner Stan Kroenke's pockets. We're only a few years away from it happening, and if Nacua continues to play well, the Rams could have some tough decisions to make by then. Many determining factors will go into Nacua's potential next contract, maybe even another star player who isn't on the roster yet.
