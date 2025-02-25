Do the Rams Have the Best Receiver in the NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams may have won the NFC West last year, but it wasn't a surefire thing. The division was in constant flux all season, and if the Rams want to win it again next year, they have to have their foot on the pedal and can't afford a slow start.
One of the things they could use to help with divisional dominance would be a dominant wide receiver, the best wide receiver in their division. Do the Rams have that in Puka Nacua? I believe so, and with the departure of Cooper Kupp, he could be set to have a historic season.
Starting with their biggest competitors for the division this season, the Seattle Seahawks. Their best wide receiver is debated between DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both of which had better statistical seasons than Nacua.
Though both of them had better numbers than Nacua, they both played more games this season. I would still take Nacua over Metcalf, even if Metcalf has better physical tools than Nacua. Smith-Njigba is more of an interesting comparison as they both only have two years in the league.
So far in their careers, Nacua has better numbers, but that's on the back of his historic rookie season. This upcoming season will decide who's the better receiver between those two, assuming they'll have Matthew Stafford throwing the ball.
The San Francisco 49ers have dominated the NFC West the past couple of years, but after an injury-riddled season, they found themselves in last place. I would say their best receiver is Deebo Samuel Sr., but it looks like he'll be leaving this off-season.
That means that their best receiver is Brandon Aiyuk, and I think Nacua is clearly better. Nacua's rookie season is better than any season Aiyuk has had, and after a disappointing season by him, the only skill position the 49ers have over the Rams is running back with Christian McCaffrey.
Finally, the last team in the NFC West is the Arizona Cardinals. They're an interesting case, as on a pure prospect comparison, I'd take Marvin Harrison Jr. over Nacua any day. Yet, Harrison Jr. had a disappointing rookie season, and I'd bet that Nacua has a better year than him next year as well.
The Rams can be confident in knowing that they have the best receiver in the NFC West. However, if they don't pair him up alongside a solidified star, his production could decline due to being double-teamed all the time. They also need a quarterback who can throw the ball with poise and ease if they want to win the division again and beyond.
