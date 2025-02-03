Rams Acquire 1,000-Yard WR in Blockbuster Projected Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Rams are a very compelling team to monitor heading into the NFL offseason.
They just went 10-4 over their last 14 games—including playoffs—to end the year, so they look like genuine contenders heading into 2025.
However, the Rams also have plenty of questions to answer.
One of those questions is what Los Angeles will do with its receiving corps, as Cooper Kupp is a trade candidate, and both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are impending free agents.
The Rams have some cap space to sign a big-name wide receiver in free agency, but they then probably wouldn't be able to do much else.
Could Los Angeles pursue a trade?
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News thinks so, as he is projecting the Rams to trade Kupp and a third-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for fellow wide out Courtland Sutton and a fourth-round selection.
"The Rams reached out last offseason to the Broncos about potentially acquiring Sutton, both ahead of and during the draft, but were told no. However, Denver didn't give Sutton a new contract and he is entering the final year of his current deal," Bailey wrote. "Coming off a big year, the Rams circle back and add a great field-stretcher while Denver gets an underneath weapon that would fit right into Sean Payton's offense."
This would actually be a terrific trade for Los Angeles, as Kupp is clearly declining and Sutton is coming off of a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.
But would the Broncos really do this?
Yes, Sutton may be entering the final year of his deal, but they probably wouldn't trade him for an older, more injury-riddled player in Kupp. If Denver opts to move Sutton, it would surely want either a younger receiver in return or more draft capital.
The Rams may have a difficult time trading Kupp in the coming months given that he still has two years remaining on his deal. He is also 31 years old and has played in a grand total of 33 games over the last three seasons.
