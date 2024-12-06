Rams' Bitter Rival Coach Brutally Describes 49ers Season
The San Francisco 49ers are probably the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. A team that made the Super Bowl last February is just 5-7 thus far in 2024.
Now, to be fair to the 49ers, they have been dealing with endless injury issues throughout the year, but even when they were healthier earlier in the campaign, things did not seem quite right.
Brock Purdy looks off. Deebo Samuel appears to be declining. The defense has fallen off a cliff. And now, an assistant coach has come out and describes San Francisco's year as the "season from hell," via Michael Silver of The Athletic.
Heck, cornerback Demmodore Lenoir went as far to say that "bad news is all I hear" when discussing the Niners' disastrous campaign.
It's hard to argue with the coach's perspective.
Things just keep seem to be getting worse for the 49ers, who have now lost three straight games to plummet to last place in the NFC West.
Who had that on their bingo card before the start of the season?
San Francisco's playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread, and the Niners are coming off of an absolutely humiliating 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.
Now, in order for the 49ers to make the postseason, they probably need to win out while also getting considerable help across the board.
It just goes to show how much can change in a year's time, as San Francisco went being labeled as the most stacked team in the NFL to now teetering on the brink of a roster overhaul.
Again, to play devil's advocate, the Niners have also been the victims of incredibly bad luck in 2024. It's hard to believe they would be below .500 if they were healthy.
But, they're not healthy, and no one—especially Los Angeles Rams fans—are going to feel sorry for the 49ers.
Heck, the Rams themselves dealt with a plethora of injuries in the early stages of the campaign and got off to a 1-4 start as a result (their lone win came at the expense of San Francisco). But since then, Los Angeles has gone 5-2 to improve to 6-6 and move past the Niners in the division.
The Rams will face the 49ers for the second time on Dec. 12.
