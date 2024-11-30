Rams' Bitter Rival Receives Massive Update on QB Situation
The San Francisco 49ers are finally getting some positive news in what has been a 2024 season full of misfortune.
It's looking like quarterback Brock Purdy, who missed Week 12 with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.
He is currently listed as questionable, but he is trending toward suiting up.
"Lots of things can happen between now and then," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "But right now he's playing. He's doing good. Had a good day."
Purdy's absence was certainly felt against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, as San Francisco put just 10 points on the board in a blowout loss.
So, getting Purdy back under center will certainly be pivotal for a Niners squad that is in desperate need of a victory after dropping to 5-6.
Of course, even when Purdy has been healthy, the 49ers' offense has not exactly been lighting it up, as San Francisco was averaging just 22 points per game in Purdy's last four starts.
Not only that, but the Niners are dealing with a plethora of injuries up and down the roster that go far beyond the quarterback position.
The 49ers were expected by many to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight year this season, but they don't even resemble championship contenders at the moment.
It has been a shock to the system for NFL fans who have become accustomed to seeing San Francisco in the mix for the better part of the last five seasons, and when you look at the Niners' roster on paper, you wonder how they could possibly be under .500.
But again, the 49ers have not been healthy all season, and tempers are beginning to flare.
At this point, the Los Angeles Rams—who began the year 1-4 and are coming off of a dreadful loss to the Philadelphia Eagles—appear to be in a better position to make the playoffs than San Francisco.
Remember: the Rams beat the Niners back in Week 3 in spite of being shorthanded themselves.
Los Angeles will face the 49ers again on Dec. 12.
