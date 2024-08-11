5 Rams-Cowboys Preseason Takeaways: Stetson Bennett Overcomes 4 INTs, Leads Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Rams made their 2024 preseason debut on Sunday with a 13-12 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
With second-year quarterback Stetson Bennett playing the entire game, the Rams won the game with a final comeback effort during the final three minutes of the game.
Stetson Bennett throws four interceptions
The Rams allowed third-string quarterback Bennett to play the team's entire first preseason game. Throughout much of the game, turnovers dominated the narrative of Bennett's play as the Georgia product through four interceptions over the course of the afternoon. The turnovers were not tipped passes either, but rather puzzling decisions from Bennett as he threw into places where Cowboys defenders could easily capitalize and did.
Bennett was able to take off some of the blow by engineering a comeback drive to end the game. His lone touchdown that gave the Rams the one-point victory was perhaps his best throw of the day, as he escaped from the pocket and delivered a sidearm touchdown throw to Miller Forristall.
No Rams starters played, including top rookies
Per usual for a Sean McVay-led team, the Rams did not play any of their starters during their preseason debut. The Cowboys did not either, as the two teams did not follow the path of many other NFL teams that played their starters for at least a drive.
Not only did the Rams not play their starters, but they did not play their top rookie draft picks including first-round defensive end Jared Verse, second-round defensive tackle Braden Fiske, and third-round running back Blake Corum.
Jordan Whittington shines in preseason debut
Rams' sixth-round receiver Jordan Whittington proved to be the top receiving target of the day, leading the team in both receptions and yards with six catches for 74 yards. Whittington impressed with a 31-yard catch-and-run on the team's first drive to move the Rams into the red zone.
“He’s done a nice job for us," Rams QB Matthew Stafford said on the ABC broadcast. Head coach Sean McVay added that Whittington is "a stud."
Whittington's debut was reminiscent of Puka Nacua last season. Like Whittington, Nacua was a late-round wide receiver pick who took advantage of his opportunities in the preseason. It's unreasonable to expect Whittington to have the kind of rookie season Nacua had, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Whittington carve out a spot for himself on the offense.
Joshua Karty makes both his kicks
One Rams rookie that did play was kicker Joshua Karty, the Rams' sixth-round pick out of Stanford. Karty was drafted to help the Rams' overcome the kicking woes that played them last season. He showed just what the Rams wanted from him, making all three kicks he attempted during the game. Karty hit from 28 yards, 39 yards, and his lone extra point attempt.
Tyler Davis leads Rams' defensive standouts
The Rams' backup defense allowed a number of big plays throughout the game but came through when it mattered most in the red zone by limiting the Cowboys to four field goals and no touchdowns.
Rams sixth-round defensive tackle Tyler Davis was the primary standout for Los Angeles, notching multiple tackles for loss and helping limit the Cowboys' gains.
Zach Vanvalkenburg earned a sack, and Jaylen McCollough came through with a team-leading five tackles.
