Rams DC Chris Shula Orchestrating a Formidable Defense
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams defense shut down a Minnesota Vikings offense that was one of the best in the National Football League this season.
After the Wild Card matchup was relocated because of wildfires in Los Angeles, the Rams held a Vikings offense that averaged 347 yards this season to only 269.
The Rams have one of the youngest defenses in the league. Yet, its defense has been arguably the team's most dependable unit this season, as the offense has had its fair share of highs and lows.
Rams head coach Sean McVay credited Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula with orchestrating what has become one of the most formidable defenses left in the playoffs and one that is undoubtedly good enough to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.
"Well, I think it's just the consistent authenticity that he has and the way that he can connect with guys," McVay said. "I think he has incredibly high emotional intelligence, too. He works really hard at his craft and it's really natural for him to connect with guys.
"The most important things that you want to be able to check off as a coach. Alright, number one, do the players know you care about them as people and you're really invested in them and then number two, is the information that you're able to give them helpful for you to be able to perform at your highest capacity and capability on the football field? He's checking both of those boxes. He's as sincere and as authentic of a guy as you'll come across. He's so steady and consistent, too. I think that breeds a trust."
McVay noted that Shula has done a solid job all season, regardless of the situation. Shula has continued to grow in his role as the defense's leader.
"It's not one moment in particular. It's just the consistency with which he handles himself in all situations," McVay said. "You see him get all jacked up when one of those blitzes that those guys drew up ends up hitting. I thought he did an excellent job with our defensive coaches of putting together a great plan [against the Vikings]."
