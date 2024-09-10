Rams Lose Starting OL for Multiple Weeks With Significant Injury
The Los Angeles Rams continue to deal with the injury bug. To add to their massive injuries, starting offensive lineman Steve Avila will now be sidelined for multiple weeks with an MCL sprain.
Jordan Schultz reported the news, stating, "Sources: starting G/C Steve Avila suffered a sprained MCL Sunday vs the and will miss about 4-6 weeks, per sources. He’s more than likely going to land on IR. A tough break for Avila, a quality young player who did not miss a snap in his rookie season."
Avila will now be out 4-6 six weeks due to an MCL sprain, adding another wrinkle to the offensive lineman woes the Rams have been dealing with.
Right tackle Rob Havenstein is currently "day-to-day" with an ankle injury he sustained during training camp. Havenstein was not active for the Rams game against the Lions, and he could not suit up for the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as well.
Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom also sprained his ankle during Week 1 against the Lions and will miss multiple weeks as a result of the sprain. The test results came back revealing Noteboom suffered a high ankle sprain, which is the worst sprain that can happen.
Right guard Kevin Dotson also tweaked his ankle in Week 1, and is considered to be "day-to-day." Though there is a higher chance of Dotson making his way back to the lineup sooner than the rest, the Rams might consider easing him back into action to avoid a disastrous setback.
That is not to mention the skill players that have also been injured. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua is also on IR, as he aggravated the previous knee injury that he sustained while in training camp. Nacua could be out for longer, but he will miss at least the next four games.
The Rams continue to be hit with injuries to starting players, and it could derail the fast start they were hoping to have to start the 2024 season. The good news is even with the multiple injuries they suffered, the team nearly defeated the Lions on Sunday. Now, they will have to do what they can to ensure they do not start the season 0-2.
The good news is the Rams have depth and could buy some time while their starters get the needed rest to come back from the ailments that will keep them out for multiple weeks.