Rams OL Takes Massive Hit With Multiple Injuries Following Loss to Lions
The 2024 season for the Los Angeles Rams has been plagued by injuries and the unfortunate trend continued in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss.
Although the Detroit Lions won the game, the Rams pulled off an impressive comeback despite the multiple injuries that occurred throughout the game.
Center Steve Avila sprained his MCL, according to multiple reports on Monday. Avila will be placed on the Injured Reserve. The center tried to re-enter the game on the first play of the second half but was pulled in by medical staff, according to head coach Sean McVay.
"It's a credit how much he wants to be out there," McVay said via the team transcript. "So I think that's a positive problem, but it definitely got (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie Scott worked up, but it shows you how tough Steve is."
Avila's absence forced Jonah Jackson to move from center to guard and rookie Beau Limmer had to snap the ball. Limmer did a solid job for quarterback Matthew Stafford, given he allowed just two pressures on 26 blocking snaps.
Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom will miss a few weeks due to the ankle injury he sustained on Sunday. He was filling in for Rob Havenstein who missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury he sustained early in training camp.
"I was really proud of the way those guys (the offensive line) played, to be honest with you," Stafford said. "There were some unfortunate things that happened, you know, up front, with guys getting injured and not being able to come back in the game, and those guys battled through."
Along with Havenstein, the Rams were missing Alaric Jackson who is serving a two-game suspension. After Noteboom was injured in the first half, A.J. Arcuri was tasked with going against one of the league's best pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson.
Guard Kevin Dotson is currently day to day with a lateral ankle sprain and Cobie Durant is day to day with a toe injury.
“Injuries happen in this game, it is next man up and that’ll never change in football,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic ahead of the season opener. “And if you’re worried about the injuries, then you’re worried about the wrong stuff. It’s about getting the other guys ready and prepared to play.”
The Rams' backups certainly looked prepared for the unprecedented scenario, but hero-ball can only last for so long until reality sets in.
